Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has admitted that the flood response program in the country is behind schedule.

He underscored the urgent need for funding and acknowledged that his outfit is struggling to meet deadlines.

“So far, only 2 percent of the problem has been addressed, which is not satisfactory. I must admit that when it comes to flood issues, we are far behind time” he said.

He made this known in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, programme Thursday.

Despite the limited time, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah stressed his sector’s commitment to mitigating the situation.

“Efforts are being made to work on clearing drains and waterways and expedite necessary tasks, including compensating affected parties” he noted.

However, the Housing Minister admitted that progress has been slow, particularly as the rainy season approaches.

He added that, while the World Bank has provided some support, it falls short of what is required.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah therefore said government will try its best to address the flooding situation in the country.

