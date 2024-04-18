The Birim North District Security Council has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to all illegal miners within the Akyem Ntronang enclave to stop their operations.

In addition, they are to withdraw all mining equipment from their sites and vacate the community within the set time.

The directive follows a community engagement and sensitisation with the chiefs and people on April 2, 2024.

The chiefs of Akyem Ntronang earlier led a protest against the activities amidst the alleged involvement of the District Chief Executive(DCE) Raymond Damptey.

