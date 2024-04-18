The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has strongly condemned the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah for causing the the arrest of Ing Michael Wiafe, General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

IET has described the act as an abuse of power and a failure to follow due process.

Ing. Michael Wiafe, who is the Ashanti East ECG Manager was arrested and charged for allegedly causing public unrest.

This was after Mr Mensah reported him to the Police over the disconnection of the power supply to the Kumasi Technical University over GH₵600,000.00 debt owed and subsequently granted a self recognizance bail.

Speaking to Adom News, President of IET, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, emphasised that the Minister, as a public servant, should have sought guidance from the Managing Director appointed by the President, rather than resorting to direct action.

Engr. Boateng stated that, the Minister’s behaviour is unacceptable because public servants work under someone and take instructions accordingly.

He stated that ,such actions do not motivate public servants and should be condemned.

The IET’s condemnation extends to all public servants, not just engineers, emphasizing the need to protect the rights of all individuals working under instruction. T

The Minister’s actions, according to Engr. Boateng, were unwarranted since the team which disconnected the power were from Accra, not Kumasi.

He added that, Ing. Wiafe, the Kumasi ECG Area Engineer was merely overseeing their operations.

The incident highlights broader issues regarding the conduct of public officials and the importance of adherence to due process and proper channels of communication.

It underscores the need for accountability and respect for the hierarchy within public service institutions.

