In a joint effort to promote engineering as a career path for sustainable development, the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana (IET) partnered with Accra Technical University to celebrate World Engineering Day.

The event aimed to enlighten students about the benefits of pursuing engineering and its crucial role in national development.

Distinguished professional engineers engaged with students, discussing the theme and the promising prospects associated with engineering courses.

President of IET, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, emphasized the importance of starting the conversation about engineering careers early, suggesting that students from junior high school through senior high school should be educated about the benefits of pursuing engineering.

President of IET, Henry Kwadwo Boateng

He also addressed misconceptions about Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs, noting that such programmes are vital for national development and should not be looked down upon.

Engr. Kwesi Asamoah, the Greater Accra Chairperson of IET, stressed the need to encourage children to pursue engineering careers and to embrace new technological advancements in construction and environmental preservation.

Engr. Kwesi Asamoah, the Greater Accra Chairperson of IET

He highlighted the importance of using technology in infrastructure development, including road construction and building design, to create a sustainable environment.

The celebration of World Engineering Day served as a platform to inspire students to consider engineering as a career path and to raise awareness about the significant contributions engineers make to society.

Through events like this, IET Ghana and Accra Technical University are playing a crucial role in shaping the future of engineering in Ghana and fostering a culture of innovation and development.