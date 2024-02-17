In a world driven by technology and innovation, Ghana stands at a crossroads, grappling with the challenge of limited female representation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, largely due to traditional and cultural beliefs.

However, amidst this backdrop, a call to action resounds: parents are being urged to champion their girl-child’s entry into STEM education.

This clarion call was echoed during the UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science celebrations held at the KNUTSFORD University College auditorium in Ghana, under the theme: “Women in Science Leadership: a new era for sustainability.”

The event served as a platform to recognize and honour women making significant strides in engineering and other STEM-related fields, with Engr. Miriam Eduful receiving acclaim for her remarkable contributions.

The event took a proactive step towards bridging the gender gap in STEM by providing participating schools with robotics tools to enhance practical and hands-on teaching and learning experiences.

Miriam Eduful, who is the second Vice President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology Ghana (IET-GH), emphasised the pivotal role parents play in shaping their daughters’ futures, urging them to actively support and encourage their girl-child to pursue careers in STEM.

Adding to the discourse, the Pro-Vice Chancellor and Founder of Knutsford University College, John Kwamena Essel, underscored the significance of science in today’s world, highlighting the need for increased female participation in STEM disciplines.

The President of IET, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, emphasized the collective responsibility to promote STEM among young girls, noting IET’s scholarship scheme for talented yet disadvantaged girls pursuing STEM education at both secondary and tertiary levels.

He challenged societal norms by asking, “If you want your daughter to marry a wealthy man, why not support her to become a wealthy woman herself?”.

In conclusion, the IET president called on all stakeholders to actively support and encourage their girl-child to pursue science-related programs, emphasising the importance of breaking stereotypes and empowering girls to excel in STEM fields.