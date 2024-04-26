The Black Starlets of Ghana have stunned Serbia 5-1 to record their first win in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament.

This victory came on the heels of a 3-1 loss to hosts Russia earlier in the week, igniting a spirited comeback for the Ghanaian team.

From the outset, Ghana asserted dominance on the pitch, securing a commanding lead with three goals in the first half.

Abdulai Nortey initiated the scoring for Ghana in the 15th minute, setting the tempo for their aggressive offensive play. Benjamin Hanson bolstered Ghana’s advantage just before halftime, coolly converting a penalty in the 44th minute.

The first half concluded on a high note for Ghana as David Koranteng struck just before the whistle, extending their lead comfortably.

In the second half, Ghana maintained relentless pressure. Ebenezer Anane and Benjamin Tsevanyo further widened the gap by finding the net, extending Ghana’s lead to five goals.

Despite Serbia’s efforts, they managed to salvage a consolation goal through Stulic in the 68th minute.

This triumph serves as redemption for Ghana, who faced defeat against Russia earlier in the tournament.

With one more match against Kazakhstan looming on Sunday, Ghana remains steadfast in their preparation for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U17 Tournament in Accra next month.

The UEFA U16 International Development Tournament provides a crucial platform for Ghana to hone their skills and tactics ahead of the esteemed U17 WAFU competition.

The team’s impressive performance against Serbia underscores their unwavering determination and pursuit of excellence on the global stage.

As they progress in the tournament, Ghana stands as a formidable contender, showcasing the abundant talent and promise of their young footballers.

