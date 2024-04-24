Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum says the Black Starlets are not under pressure to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, grouped with Benin and Ivory Coast, will participate in the tournament scheduled from May 15 to 28, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Mr. Asante Twum exuded confidence in Ghana’s ability to perform admirably, even amidst the spotlight of hosting the event.

“Pressure is an everyday thing, whether you are the host or you are playing elsewhere there’s always pressure,” he said.

“We are a powerful football house, our history says it all. The pressure will be immune to our advantage because we will have the 12 men behind us. The fans will throne to the Accra sports stadium as they did during the African games, and I’m hoping the fans will cheer the team to victory,” he added.

Currently, the Black Starlets are in Russia for a four-nation tournament, where they will compete against teams from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Serbia.

