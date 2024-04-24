The International Child Development Program (ICDP) Ghana launched the SafeStart Program at Kitase in the Akwapim South Municipality on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

With the introduction of Portable Ultrasound Machines in rural communities, the initiative was in partnership with Ultrasound Consulting International (UCI) USA, in collaboration with Ghana Health Services.

The SafeStart program is an initiative to improve healthcare access and reduce preventable maternal deaths in Ghana-West Africa, through the use of diagnostic medical sonography.

The aim is to improve maternal health and other conditions which will ultimately contribute to Ghana’s achievements in SDG 3.

Unveiling of the Ultrasound Equipment

The Municipal Director of Ghana Health Services, Madam Emily Amponsah in her welcome address expressed profound appreciation to Ultrasound Consulting LLC of Florida for the gesture of a portable ultrasound machine to support the health needs of pregnant mothers in the municipality.

She reiterated that the machine represented far more than just a piece of medical equipment, but rather symbolized hope, empowerment, and the promise of healthier futures for countless rural mothers and their unborn babies.

Country Director of ICDP Ghana, Madam Joyce Larnyoh, reiterated that the acquisition of the Portable Ultrasound machine represented a profound commitment to the well-being and dignity of every mother and child.

She stated that some pregnant mothers do not access ultrasound scans to know the progression of their pregnancies throughout the 9 months.

This situation unfortunately leads to debilitating consequences and outcomes, which otherwise would have been diagnosed and managed with ultrasound scans.

The community people who spoke during the event expressed their joy of having such a devise

close to their doorsteps at significantly reduced rates instead of commuting to access such

facilities at the district hospital.

The program which is being piloted in Akwapim-South Municipality currently, would be extended to all regions in Ghana in the next 5 years.

