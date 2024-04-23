Social media is abuzz with speculation after photos and videos of an alleged traditional marriage ceremony of musician, King Promise went viral.

The star-studded event, characterized by vibrant cultural displays has sent shock waves across social media.

Celebrities such as Sarkodie and Joey B were spotted among King Promise’s groomsmen, all adorned in traditional kente cloth.

While some say the elaborate scene could be part of a music video for an upcoming song, others are convinced it is King Promise’s nuptials.

The presence of various celebrities, including Efia Odo, Dancegod Lloyd, and Ova Wise, further fueled the speculation surrounding the event.

As social media continues to buzz with discussions and conjecture, fans eagerly await confirmation from King Promise himself.