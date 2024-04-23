The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin about the missing Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

The revelation of the disappearance of these essential electoral tools, as disclosed by Minority Leader Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has triggered significant concern both in public discourse and on social media platforms.

Responding decisively to these developments, the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) has launched an internal investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the missing equipment.

The call for a thorough inquiry gained traction following the admission by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on April 9, 2024, confirming the theft of the biometric devices.

In a proactive move, the NDC convened a major press conference on April 15, 2024, to address the issue, emphasizing the potential ramifications on the upcoming December general elections.

After extensive discussions during a meeting on April 16, 2024, the FEC resolved to escalate the matter to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

In a formal correspondence to the relevant bodies, the FEC has requested support in conducting a comprehensive investigation into the disappearance of the equipment.

The NDC has expressed its readiness to collaborate and provide technical assistance, including deploying a specialized IT team to aid in the investigative process.

The primary objective behind the NDC’s call for an investigation is to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process leading up to the December elections.

The statement underscored the necessity of conducting a transparent and thorough investigation to uphold the principles of free and fair elections in Ghana.

