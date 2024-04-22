Nigerian pastor and gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey has left social media users in tears with a tribute in honour of late Ghanaian gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA.

The gospel icon passed on Sunday, April 21, 2024, aged 45.

Although the cause of death is yet to be established, he is said to have died from a sickness he was battling with kidney issues.

In a post on Instagram, Nathaniel Bassey who described the death as a big blow, prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

He eulogised his late colleague for his ministration and time on earth.

“Rest in the bosom of Jesus, Brother. One of Ghana’s and Africa’s finest. The sheer shock of His passing kept me from posting this yesterday, as I couldn’t come to terms with the sad news.

His unique and creative expression of the gospel through music stood out.

“And can remember once talking about His music here. You will be missed, KODA. @kodedgh233,” he mourned.

Many, who have been hit hard by the post, have taken to his comment section to mourn the musician.

Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA) is a Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist who was based in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

ALSO READ:

Read the post below: