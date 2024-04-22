Africa Centre of Energy Policy (ACEP) has added its voice to the need for a competitive power distribution company in the country.

They cited poor power distribution and unannounced power outages by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as a reason for a competitor in the power distribution space.

ACEP has been critical of the nation’s power distribution company, the ECG, regarding its poor service and its failure to address consumer concerns.

It says ECG does not take consumers seriously, hence its sluggish response to power challenges.

Speaking at a workshop for journalists, Kodzo Yaotse, Policy Lead for Petroleum and Conventional Energy at ACEP, said the outages were due to a lack of funds for power plants, while ECG incurs losses due to inefficiencies.

The workshop aimed to discuss the utilization of IMF funds received by Ghana, which unfortunately were not utilized according to the stipulated conditions.

It also addressed legacy debt and funding for State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), which have left the state burdened with substantial debts.

Mr. Yaotse advocated for funds to pay Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and GRIDCo to help alleviate the chain of challenges caused by inefficiencies leading to power outages.

ALSO READ:

Hearts of Oak coach blames ‘dumsor’ after losing at Legon Cities

ECG attributes Obuasi ‘dumsor’ to illegal connection