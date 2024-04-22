The Manager of the Obuasi Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ing. Albert Adjabeng, has attributed the recent widespread power outages in Obuasi to illegally installed meters.

Speaking to Adom News correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo at the Obuasi ECG office, Adjabeng disclosed that, their investigation revealed the presence of meters imported from sources not affiliated with ECG in Obuasi.

He further noted that opinion leaders, some Assembly members, and electricians were found to be complicit in this illicit activity, which resulted in overloading transformers and causing intermittent power outages.

According to Adjabeng, the use of these illegal meters prevents the ECG from capturing and billing the associated electricity consumption, resulting in significant financial losses for the company.

He called on all residents to assist in combating this issue by providing information about such illegal installations.

ECG communication officer for Ashanti South, Sampson Boateng, explained their billing system, noting that estimated bills are issued to individuals with faulty meters or those residing in areas where meter readers cannot gain access.

Mr. Boateng urged residents to report any abnormalities regarding their meters to the ECG office for prompt action.

