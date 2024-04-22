The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Mfantsipim Senior High School are in mourning the death of Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, affectionately called KODA.
The late 45-year-old, an esteemed alumnus of KNUST from the 2002 year group, was a prolific Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist whose talent and contributions to the music industry were widely celebrated.
His music aspirations started in his days in KNUST, here he was the music director and instrumentalist of various groups, including the Music Wing of the Baptist Students Union and Simply Jazz Crew.
The school, in a tribute, said KODA’s involvement in these musical endeavors left a lasting impact on the university community and inspired many with his dedication to his craft.
Also, KODA was a proud member of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), having completed his secondary education in 1996.
The MOBA Fraternity deeply saddened by the news of his passing expressed their heartfelt condolences to KODA’s family.
Throughout his career, KODA garnered numerous accolades for his musical prowess.
In 2014, he was honoured with the Producer of the Year award at the Africa Gospel Music Awards, showcasing his exceptional talent behind the scenes.
The following year, his song “Nkwa Abodo” clinched the Record of the Year title at the Ghana Music Awards, further solidifying his place as a distinguished figure in the Ghanaian music scene.