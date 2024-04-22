The Pharmacy Council of Ghana has issued a strong caution to individuals involved in the sale or distribution of illegal substances, urging them to stop such activities immediately.

This caution comes after a joint operation was conducted by the Council, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and the Ghana Police Service which led to the arrest and seizure of illegal substances being displayed by vendors at the Accra Mall.

The Acting Registrar of the Pharmacy Council, Dr. Daniel Amaning Danquah speaking to Citi News highlighted the harmful effects of such substances on public health.

He also confirmed that, the Criminal Investigation Department is currently handling the matter.

“They are possessing and marketing medicine and it is illegal if you are not authorised to possess and market medicines.

“They are not supposed to do so, but at that function, almost all the people who were designated and were offering medicines for sale were not licensed and neither their companies were licensed so that was a breach of the law.

“In addition to that, all the products they were offering, were not registered. Intended use of these medicines was also very detrimental to the health of the user and the nation as a whole,” Dr. Danquah said.

READ ALSO: