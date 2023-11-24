The Pharmacy Council has shut down over 100 pharmaceutical shops in Ghana between September and November for operating illegally and prescribing the wrong medications.

The Council’s Deputy Registrar, Dr. Daniel Danquah, said that the Council is committed to enforcing its laws and will continue to take action against pharmacies that do not comply.

“About 10 companies have gone through the disciplinary procedure; others were closed. When they complied, it was opened at the regional level. So those reports don’t come to us directly. But if you are trying to put together facilities that have been closed down within the year, it is a lot. We can have 100 closed down in two or three months,” he said.

The Council has been working to crack down on illegal pharmacies in recent months. In July this year, the Council shut down a pharmacy in the Ashanti Region, following the death of a 5-year-old child.

He was reportedly delivered the wrong treatment at Life Dream Pharmacy in Kenyasi-Adwumam, in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region

The Council is also working to improve the quality of pharmacy services in Ghana. The Council has developed a new training program for pharmacists and is working to strengthen the regulatory framework for pharmacies.

Danquah said that the Council is committed to working with pharmacies to ensure that they are operating in compliance with the law.

