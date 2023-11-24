Parliamentary aspirant for Ashaiman constituency, Justin King Essiel, has pledged to deliver the seat back to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after 20 years.

Mr. Essiel who is also the General Secretary for the Ghana Private Schools stated that, the constituency needs rebranding.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, he promised to develop the area through reorganization, capacity building to empower people, and mobilization.

“The last election was our worst overall but this year’s theme is ‘It is Possible’ so even though it won’t be easy in 2024, we will pull a surprise,” he said.

“Development in the area is low but having good representation at Parliament will help change the narrative,” he added.

Mr Essiel said the bad and violent tag on the constituency is not a true reflection of the reality on the ground.

“Ashaiman has been tagged as violent but things have changed in the area. We will project the good things in the area. In 2024 there will be change. Everyone is violent by nature but if you analyze and engage them they become sober. I will focus on human centred activities like youth and women empowerment for the progress of the constituency,” he added.

As a long-serving and dedicated member of the party, he urged delegates to vote for change and progress.

Mr Essiel is number one on the ballot with two other contenders.

About 1750 delegates are expected to vote in the Ashaiman constituency on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

