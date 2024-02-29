Thousands of supporters of Hajia Habibata Shani Mahama, a parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken to the streets of Yendi in the Northern region to demand a re-run of the parliamentary primaries held last month in the constituency.

This follows a disruption that occurred during the counting of ballots after voting in the January 27 parliamentary primaries.

Spokesperson for supporters of the MASLOC boss, Alhaji Mohammed Kpermsin said any decision by the party, other than a re-run would not be accepted.

He said they have given the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) a 7-day ultimatum to organize a re-run in the constituency or face their wrath.

Meanwhile, NPP leadership is still investigating the matter for the way forward.

