Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye has expressed his disappointment with the turn of event in the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

His disappointment he said was based on the votes he secured as against his sole contender, Ralph Agyapong.

The Minister for Works and Housing successfully retained his position as the parliamentary candidate for the December 7 election.

He garnered 650 votes, commanding an impressive 78.22% of the total votes cast while Mr Agyapong secured 181 votes, representing 21.78%.

Mr Asenso-Boakye is the first-ever NPP incumbent MP to be retained as a candidate for the Bantama Constituency.

But the MP has said he expected more than the votes he polled, considering the developmental projects he has embarked on in the constituency.

“I was a bit disappointed when they announced the results. I was surprised that the guy could poll that number of votes,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

However, he said, he understood the issues and accepted the outcome when he realised the support Mr Agyapong had.

“Thinking about the emerging issues surrounding the outcome of the results then I understood why. On his own, he couldn’t have polled that but the kind of people supporting him behind the scenes helped him.

“I knew about them but didn’t believe but regardless, 78% is a landslide in any election,” he stated.

The MP will be serving his second term if he successfully wins the 2024 election.

