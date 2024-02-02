Tano North Member of Parliament (MP), Freda Prempeh says she accepts the verdict of the constituents following her recent defeat in the parliamentary primary.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water was seeking re-election to serve her fourth term as MP but the dream was cut short.

She lost the parliamentary primary on January 27 to Dr Gideon Boako, the spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Boako polled 444 votes against 221 gathered by the incumbent MP.

But Prempeh has said defeat cannot be ruled out of any election.

“When you go into an election, you either win or lose; you cannot break even. You psych yourself to win but if it doesn’t happen that way, you respect the verdict of the people

“They say fear delegates but I always say trust delegates because I trust their judgment. I will continue to serve the good people of Tano North,” she told journalists at a ceremony.

Despite this outcome, the MP says she remains resolute and committed to serve the NPP to ensure they break the eight.

“They have spoken and I accept it in good faith I bear no grudges. I remain resolute and committed to supporting Bawumia to break the eight,” she added.

