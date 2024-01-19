A phrase often used during internal party elections is ‘fear delegates, emanating from the shock some politicians receive after banking their hopes on the promises of delegates to vote for them.

But the Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency, Freda Prempeh disagrees with the assertion, as she seeks re-election.

She has absolute trust in delegates voting in the NPP parliamentary primary in the area based on her works in the constituency.

As the NPP holds its parliamentary primaries on Saturday January 27, Freda Prempeh is confident of victory.

