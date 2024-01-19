Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has emphasized that eliminating malaria requires high political will and commitment.

He pointed out that, other countries that have successfully kicked out malaria made it a high-priority disease, and he is urging Ghana to adopt a similar approach.

Speaking at the launch of the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan in Accra, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye stressed that this step will ensure Ghana joins the 43 countries that have successfully eliminated malaria.

According to him, “Elimination of malaria as we have learnt from countries that have eliminated it, requires high political will and commitment, maintaining malaria high on political agenda, country ownership, as well as sustained efforts, are required”

He recounted that Cape Verde is the third African country to be certified by (WHO) as malaria-free, joining Mauritius and Algeria which were certified in 1973 and 2019 respectively

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye also stated that, in order to fast-track the elimination of malaria in Ghana, the government plans to constitute two committees aside from the already existing committee to drive the elimination agenda.

These are the Independent National Malaria Elimination Oversight Committee (NMEOC) and the National Malaria Elimination Technical Coordination Committee (NMETCC).

He explained that, these committees are going to provide advisory and technical support.