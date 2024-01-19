Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, is confident his team has the ability to triumph over Mozambique in their crucial final group match.

The Black Stars have had a challenging start in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), securing just one point from two games, with a defeat against Cape Verde and a draw with Egypt at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Thursday night.

In order to advance to the Round of 16, Hughton and his squad must secure a victory against Os Mambas on Monday, January 22.

Reflecting on the disappointing draw against the Pharaohs, the 64-year-old acknowledged the upcoming match against Mozambique would be tough but expressed optimism about their qualification chances.

“There are no longer any small teams in Africa. We are gearing up for a challenging match against them,” the former Premier League coach said.

He added, “The calculations have been made, and we need a victory to pursue our dream. I believe we have the capability to achieve it.”

The clash between Ghana and Mozambique is set to take place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 GMT.

The Black Stars, aiming to secure their fifth continental title, are on a mission to end a 42-year trophy drought in the prestigious tournament.