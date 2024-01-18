A trending video of renowned gospel singer, Cecilia Marfo and her two look-alike children has set tongues wagging.
The video, shot in the comfort of their home, showed a precious bonding session between the family.
The video showcased Cecilia Marfo engaging her son and daughter in a question and answer session.
The trio could be seen sharing laughter as they gave a special shoutout to her fans.
In the playful moment, Cecilia Marfo posed a brief question to her son, eliciting a humorous response that sent them into fits of laughter.
This is one of the rare times Cecilia has flaunted her children on social media as she chooses to live a rather private life.
Watch video below: