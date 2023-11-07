The Tuesday edition of Joy Prime’s morning show was an emotional one as Cecilia Marfo who graced the show let out some tears over the retrogression of her church.

The renowned gospel musician revealed her church has drastically declined in membership from 400 to just 40 individuals.

She attributed this decline to negative publicity about her, some of which allegedly came from top politicians and her fellow gospel musicians.

The situation, she said, deeply saddens her and discussing it brings her to tears because she did not expect people she supported to have a hand in her downfall.

She expressed belief that everyone would be held accountable for their actions and she awaits the vengeance of God on her enemies.

The ‘Afunumu Ba’ crooner stated that, she received divine instructions to remain calm and trust that God would fight her battles for her.

She was brought to tears while remarking that the significant number of people who have embraced Christianity through the power of her music are even more than the number of members in her church.