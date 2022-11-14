Peace has finally found it’s way between gospel musicians Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo as they sort out their differences after meeting for the first time after their fued.

Recall Diana Asamoah used unprintable words on Cecilia and questioned her spiritual calling as a gospel singer after the latter went viral for slapping Brother Sammy.

In a self-taken video, Diana tasked her colleague to return to the Pentecost church to be re-trained since her actions demonstrate she is immature despite possessing God’s grace.

Even after Cecilia Marfo had apologized for her actions amid tears, Diana went on to drag her and described her entire apology as a façade to gain sympathy of Ghanaians.

Diana Asamoah intimated that she will never apologize to Cecilia Marfo for lambasting her because she also subjected other gospel musicians to ridicule.

However, a latest video currently in circulation has shown that the two artistes have buried the hatchet.

They were photographed hugging and locked in a conversation at Diana Asamoah’s 2022 Abba Father all-white concert which happened at the University of Professional Studies, (UPSA).

After patching things up, they united to give a joint performance the audiences could not have enough of.