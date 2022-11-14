Social media is in a state of frenzy following reports of a traditional marriage ceremony between Davido and his fiancée, Chioma.

The couple, who are still grieving their lost son, reportedly held the secret wedding on November 6 at Davido’s father’s house.

According to reports, Davido paid her bride price in full at the ceremony where there were no phones or cameras allowed.

Though Davido, before his son’s untimely death, had earlier informed the public that he and Chioma would get married in 2023, the traditional wedding had to be moved forward following the tragedy.

This is coming weeks after the couple lost their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi who drowned in a swimming pool in the artiste’s Banana island mansion in Lagos.

Recall that months back, Davido had hinted at tying the knot finally with fiancée, Chioma Rowland after two children with two baby mamas.

The music star dropped the hint while he was away in London, on a visit to famous clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

In a video which made rounds, Pastor Adegboyega was seen hugging Chioma while saying “our wife, our real wife”.

Davido responded by saying ”hundred percent, going down 2023″ which indicates that he may finally be tying the knot with his baby mama.

The report of the traditional ceremony has got fans elated as they flood social media with positive comments.