Gospel singer, Diana Asamoah has revealed why the church of her colleague, Cecilia Marfo has collapsed.

She claimed Madam Marfo deviated from the biblical teachings in her bid to attract more followers.

This comes after Cecilia Marfo cried in an interview on Joy Prime about the collapse of her church.

She revealed that, her church has drastically declined in membership from 400 to just 40.

But, Evangelist Diana Asamoah said the predicament of her colleague is self-inflicted.

She is convinced if Cecilia Marfo given the unction on her life had stuck of the real teachings of Christ, she would have been a very big woman of God in Ghana.

Diana Asamoah urged pastors to use Madam Marfo’s predicament as a lesson and focus on the work of God.

“Those of you using shear butter, Aidan fruit [known in the local language as ‘Prekese’], and other things to establish your churches, should learn a lesson from Cecilia Marfo’s situation and advise yourselves otherwise, you will also start crying profusely like Cecilia Marfo. If you don’t practice what the Bible says and you use your ways, the world will come against you,” she said in an interview on Angel FM.

Watch video below