Quiz mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Prof Elsie Kaufmann, has opened up about how she almost lost her life.

This, according to her was after moderating 76 quizzes in the annual prestigious competition in a single year.

The Biomedical Scientist revealed this in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM but was silent on the exact year this happened.

Prof Kaufmann said her situation led to the introduction of new quiz mistresses who are now in charge of the early stages of the competition.

“The largest number of contests I have done in a year is 76. It nearly killed me, I was ill in the middle of that programme and it was the year after that, that other quiz mistresses joined,” she stated.

She made the disclosure when asked whether she felt pressured and had plans to quit after her long years of service.

“I have thought about it as my responsibilities have increased now. I am now a Dean, it is a good thing I only do thirteen contests in a year now,” she added.

Meanwhile, she dismissed claims of being bias towards certain schools in the competition following the fall out of the 2023 edition.

Prof Kaufmann emphasised that, she values her reputation and will not trade that for anything.

“I don’t take sides, I have no interest in any school. I don’t know the contestants from anywhere.

I am not interested in any school, when I get there, I am there to do a professional job. This is why you must be careful about slandering someone, because without that reputation for fairness, I would not have lasted this long. If you like me to resign today, I would do so,” she noted.

