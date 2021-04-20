The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has shared an adorable photo he took with the quiz mistress of the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann.

The duo, over the weekend, met at the 5th Anniversary lectures in memory of the late President Atta-Mills.

This was at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho.

Mr Anyidoho was clad in white shirt and black trousers while the age-defying Senior Lecturer and founding Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at University of Ghana (Legon) wore an African print.

The former Deputy General Secretary took to his Twitter page to share the photo backed with a statement to eulogise Dr Kaufmann.

He wrote: I am really humbled to have met Professor Elsie Kaufmann today at the 5th Anniversary Lectures of UHAS in memory of President Atta-Mills.

I have, and will always respect women who help themselves to reach higher heights and not the pay-snatchers who steal monies & pick pockets.