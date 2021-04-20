The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday, presented 16 pink sheets and other documents on the 2020 Techiman South constituency parliamentary elections to the Wenchi High Court.

The court presided over by Justice Frederick Anord Nawurah has in an earlier hearing directed the electoral management body to produce the original copies of the pink sheets for examination.

The order for the documents including a summary sheet for the 267 polling stations in the constituency followed an appeal by Mr Christopher Baasongti Bayere, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency.

Mr Bayere filed an election petition at the court challenging the outcome of the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election.

He is praying the court to overturn the EC’s declaration of Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate as the winner of the parliamentary seat and has accordingly sued the EC, the Clerk of Parliament and Mr Korsah who has since been sworn-in as the Member of Parliament for the constituency.

At its hearing last Wednesday, April 14, the court directed that only original copies of the documents would be allowed, and not the photocopied ones earlier filed by the EC.

The court directed the EC to file the documents and awarded cost in favour of Mr Baasongti for failure of the EC to properly produce the documents as directed earlier.

The court also directed Mr Kwabena Dwamena Frempah, the Techiman South EC’s Returning Officer to answer interrogatories filed by the petitioner.

Mr Sampson Ofori Gyamfi the Techiman Municipal Director of the EC, who filed the documents at the Court’s Registry in Wenchi, later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the EC had submitted the documents accordingly.

The Techiman South Parliamentary Election process was characterised by violence, resulting in sporadic shootings by security operatives to maintain law and order.