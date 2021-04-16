Actress and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has reacted to the sentence handed her colleague actress Akuapem Poloo for posting a nude photo.
Her reaction comes after the mixed commentaries that have greeted the sentence from both the leanered and the unlearnered fraternity.
But, Sandra Ankobiah, making her own views known on the judgement said there was the need to review sentencing laws in the country.
READ ALSO:
In series of tweets, she said:
Poloo was handed a 90-day sentence by the trial court presided over by Her Honour Christina Cann on April 16, 2021.
The pronouncement of the sentence follows her own guilty plea entered at the trial.