Actress and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has reacted to the sentence handed her colleague actress Akuapem Poloo for posting a nude photo.

Her reaction comes after the mixed commentaries that have greeted the sentence from both the leanered and the unlearnered fraternity.

But, Sandra Ankobiah, making her own views known on the judgement said there was the need to review sentencing laws in the country.

In series of tweets, she said:

We really need sentencing reforms in the country. Are we making enough use of non-custodial sentencing in this country? For the avoidance of doubt, she was tried and convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction. I’m only asking questions about sentencing reforms. I guess this is about setting precedent. It will be interesting to see how the posting of “nudity” on social media will be viewed going forward. I need to read the full judgement. The non-custodial Bill is ready, but like most Bills, it will take ages to be passed into Law. SANDRA ANKOBIAH

Poloo was handed a 90-day sentence by the trial court presided over by Her Honour Christina Cann on April 16, 2021.

The pronouncement of the sentence follows her own guilty plea entered at the trial.