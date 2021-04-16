Veteran rapper Reggie Rockstone has slammed newscaster, Serwaa Amihere, for asking those pleading on Akuapem Poloo’s behalf to stop.

Serwaa Amihere had opined in a post that begging for Akuapem Poloo wasn’t necessary because she had already accepted her wrongdoing by pleading guilty.

She went on to ask why her supporters were pleading when Akuapem Poloo was already willing to accept the natural consequence of her own actions.

She tweeted:

A person is convicted on her OWN PLEA. this means that the person accepts that he or she is wrong. The natural consequence of pleading guilty on your own volition means that you are ready to be punished. How are we asking for this person to be freed….

When the person has not yet been sentenced???Are we praying for the court to be “LENIENT” or are we asking that she should be “freed” ?????? Just asking…[SIC].

But, Reggie Rockstone has disagreed with Serwaa, explaining to her why people are feeling sorry for the video vixen, who has now been sentenced to 90 days in prison.

According to the rapper, he expects Serwaa Amihere to feel sorry for Akuapem Poloo but not to rather justify the fact that she deserves to be in prison away from her child.

We ask coz we are human and all bleed red and feel for this person’s plight is why it is ok to ask and more so about her son! Do you have a child? [SIC] He asked her.

Reggie Rockstone slams Serwaa Amihere over Akuapem Poloo

The exchange on social media comes shortly after the news of Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day sentence.