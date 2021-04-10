Menaye Donkor, top model and wife of Ghanaian international soccer star, Sulley Muntari, has shared a stunning photo of her son on social media.

She got teeming fans, who cannot keep calm over the adorable photo, talking.

In the black and white photo, mother and son, Jamal Muntari, were captured serving family goals.

He looks all grown as he rests in his mother’s arms with his head on her shoulder while they both look away from the camera.

She was spotted in a black bodycon dress with Jamal in a white top on a black trouser with a sneaker to match.

One other thing that has caught the attention of many people is Jamal’s curly hair.

Menaye and Jamal Muntari

Mother and son have earned the love and praises of social media users over the latest photo.