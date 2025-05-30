Sulley Muntari backs Inter Milan to win Champions League ahead of PSG clash

Former Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari has expressed confidence that his former club can claim the UEFA Champions League title this season. Inter Milan will face Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena on Saturday night in a highly anticipated fixture.

Muntari, who was part of Inter’s historic 2010 Champions League-winning squad, believes the current team possesses the experience and strength needed to succeed after their 2023 final defeat to Manchester City.

“I think Inter Milan are building up their team. They are very strong, let’s see. They are more experienced now, mature. Inter Milan has a really strong and well-experienced team,” Muntari told 3Sports.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, continue to chase their first-ever Champions League trophy, having been runners-up in 2021.

Kick-off is set for 19:00 GMT.