World Vision International donates $30,000 worth of medical supplies to Agortime Ziope Health Directorate

To boost healthcare delivery in the Volta Region, World Vision International has donated medical supplies valued at $30,000 to the Agortime Ziope Health Directorate.

This donation highlights the organization’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children and supporting holistic community development in Ghana. The medical supplies, which include critical items, aim to strengthen the capacity of local health professionals and facilities to better address the health and nutritional needs of children in the district.

The gesture aligns with World Vision International’s broader mission of ensuring that every child experiences life in all its fullness. With 45 years of humanitarian work across Ghana, World Vision has made significant progress in sectors such as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and nutrition, education, and livelihood empowerment.

The organization has maintained a strong presence in Agortime Ziope for the past five years, working closely with local stakeholders to bring sustainable development to underserved communities.

At a brief handover ceremony, Eric Opoku Agyarko, Cluster Programmes Manager at World Vision, explained that the donation is part of the organization’s wider strategy to promote child well-being through strengthened health systems.

“We believe that the well-being of children depends on equipping service providers with the knowledge, communication skills, and tools needed to deliver quality healthcare. That is why we are providing general medical supplies, topical items, laboratory equipment, and other essentials to support the Agortime Ziope Health Directorate,” he said.

Emmanuel Awine Ayamga, Agortime Ziope District Director of Health Services, expressed appreciation and assured that the supplies would be put to good use.

“This support is timely and will significantly improve primary healthcare delivery, especially for children and vulnerable populations in the district. We urge other organizations to follow this worthy example,” he stated.

The District Health Directorate also used the occasion to call on individuals, faith-based organizations, and NGOs to support rural health systems, following World Vision’s commendable lead.

The supplies are expected to strengthen healthcare delivery across the district and contribute to better health outcomes for the local population, particularly children.

Source: Ivy Setordjie

