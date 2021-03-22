Wife of Ghanaian footballer, Sulley Muntari, Menaye Donkor, has released some stunning photos on her social media page and fans cannot get enough of them.

The adorable photos were to mark the mother of two and top model’s 40th birthday.

Making bold fashion statements, one of the photos saw her rock a white outfit on glitter heels. She also gave off a wild pose on a black chair.

Menaye Donkor

Another also captured her in a black gown in an onlooking pose on the floor and nice makeup to complete her look.

In order to give fans and followers a complete viewing pleasure, she posted a video with Taylor Swift’s something bad track in the background to mark the milestone.

The video captured a compilation of what appeared as her birthday shoot.

Posting the visuals on her Instagram page, she captioned: 40 Blessed Years 💎.

The post has attracted compliment from her fans.

Watch the video below: