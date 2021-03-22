Actor Samuel Dabo has caused a stir on social media after a video of him engaged in a singing audition popped up online.

The video has Dabo at an auditorium where Adom TV’s Kids reality show, Nsoromma’s scouting was rolling.

Despite the age limit for competitors pegged at 13, the 22-year-old went to try his luck.

He caught the attention of the judges with his off-key vocals as he gave a rendition of a popular gospel track.

What shocked the judges was the moment where he forgot the lyrics to his song and had to restart.

Comments from the judges after his comic performances suggest that the diminutive-but-brilliant Dabo has no future in music.

Yet, the actor is hopeful he will one day end Ghana’s GRAMMYs drought, even though his fans think otherwise.

Video below: