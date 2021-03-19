General Overseer of the True Fire Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has survived a ghastly accident that reportedly claimed two lives.
Reports indicate the man of God was on his way to Dambai in the Oti Region for a church programme when the accident occurred.
Photos from the scene captured a mangled Opel Vectra taxi in the bush.
The driver was reportedly dodging potholes on the stretch when the incident happened.
The prophet was seen in a picture offering help to some of the accident victims.