General Overseer of the True Fire Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has disclosed having sleepless nights over some revelations he keeps having about Ghana lately.

Prophet Gaisie on February 12, 2021, took to Facebook to express sadness about that particular revelation that keeps haunting him all night.

Not stating exactly what he saw, he wrote:

“I haven’t been able to sleep all night because of what I keep seeing about our dear nation spiritually. Kindly pray for Ghana…it’s sad but there is hope.”

Prophet Gaisie is one out of the many prophets who have somewhat made some mind-blowing revelations about the country.

High profile deaths, pestilence among others have been prophesied by some men of God during their 31st watch night service in their various churches.

Read the post below: