Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has slammed critics of prophets who predict the outcome of the 2020 general election.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, the controversial prophet, who has predicted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win this year’s election said one cannot talk about politics without touching on the role of the prophet.

To him, those criticising prophets – including him – for predicting the outcome of the 2020 election, lack knowledge of what the Bible says.

“Anyone who criticises prophets which I am included for predicting the elections don’t know the Bible. In the beginning, we formed the world with the word of God and God’s word is about management and you can’t talk about politics without the role of prophets,” he said.

“God used people in the Bible and so there cannot be the role of rulership or leadership without prophets and so if people say we are engaging in politics, then they don’t know the Bible. God will never do anything without the prophets,” he said.

Prophet Gaisie said he has been consistent in his prophecies and so believes John Mahama will be President of Ghana after the December 7 elections.

“God has revealed to me that Mahama will win the 2020 elections and that Akufo-Addo will only take us into darkness if he wins. I am only a prophet and so it will do us good to believe me because it is the spirit of God working through me. I am not a try and error prophet. I have been consistent and that is how it’s going to be,” he stressed.

Asked if he has taken any money from Mr Mahama to be able to make such a prophecy, Prophet Gaisie denied the assertion saying he has never taken money from the NDC’s presidential candidate.

