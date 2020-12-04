Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has reiterated her party’s stay in the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.

She explained that her absence from the forefront of the party’s activities in the race to the Jubilee House forms part of her decision to mourn the death of her husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Former President Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, after a short illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Three weeks on, the NDP presidential candidate explained that she will continue to lead the party “in a respectful and yet sensitive manner which accords my dear husband and the Ghanaian society the necessary regard in line with our traditions and cultural norms.”

She made these comments in a statement released by the NDP Secretary-General, Mohammed Frimpong on her behalf.

Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings further indicated that “despite coordinated attacks by some elements of the NDC, a party which he founded to destroy his legacy prior to his untimely demise, posterity will forever remember him for his great and selfless contribution to that party and to Ghana.”

She, however, emphasised the commitment of the NDP to spearhead the NDP’s commitment to a better Ghana through industrialisation and agricultural drive if given the nod in the upcoming polls.

“Our 2020 NDP manifesto reflects the founding principles of our party. We have promised the good people of Ghana to formulate and implement good policies to continue economic growth in a multi-dimensional approach underpinned by two areas, industrialisation and agriculture,” she said.

While expressing appreciation for the empathy and support shown by the public following her husband’s death, the NDP flagbearer advised that “as we go to the polls on December 7, it is my fervent prayer for Ghana to have a peaceful election devoid of electoral violence.”