The National Democratic Party (NDP) has reiterated that its flagbearer, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, will not withdraw from the December 7 presidential election though she is mourning the death of her husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The party says although it held a press briefing to put to bed rumours of her withdrawal on November 26, the rumours, which threaten its chances of victory in the poll, have resurfaced in the Volta Region.

The National Communications Director of the party, Mrs Maame Yaa Edusei, said in the aftermath of the demise of the former President, the National Executive Committee of the NDP devised a new campaign strategy that is led by Mrs Rawlings’ running mate, Peter Tennyson Nana Kwame Asamoah.

“She’s (Nana Konadu) still in the race but we are still receiving many calls from the Volta Region that she has pulled out,” Mrs Edusei told the Daily Graphic in a telephone interview.

“Although she cannot campaign because she is mourning her husband, we have a running mate who has taken up the mantle and is campaigning across the country,” she said.

She added that the new campaign strategy has also deployed the 43 parliamentary candidates of the party as well as members of the National Executive Committee of the party to propagate the vision of the party across the country.

NDP targets 10 parliamentary seats

Mrs Edusei said the party expects to win a minimum of 10 parliamentary seats after the parliamentary elections.

“We have met with the 43 parliamentary candidates at the party headquarters to develop a campaign strategy and the party expects to win at least 10 constituencies because we have a leader who is not corrupt.

“Our campaign also focuses on improving the livelihood’s of teachers who will ensure the success of the free Senior High School agenda and farmers with particular emphasis on reducing post-harvest losses and providing raw material from programmes such as One- District-One-Factory,” she added.