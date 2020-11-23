The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman- Rawlings, will contest the December general election.

Secretary-General of the party, Alhaji Mohamed Frimpong, disclosed this at a press conference in Accra Monday.

He noted that reports of the former First Lady pulling out of the race were orchestrated by their detractors.

The NDP scribe stressed that, such “fake news” should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Listen to Alhaji Mohamed Frimpong in an audio above: