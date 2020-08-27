The Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has dismissed claims of revealing Stacy Amoateng’s HIV status to Mzbel.



According to the prophet, he has never met Mrs Amoateng in person neither have they had any personal encounter.

The televangelist disclosed this during interrogations at the police headquarters on Wednesday.



” I don’t know Stacy Amoateng. I have never met her in person or had any personal encounter with her via any means.

“I don’t know what Mzbel is saying. I have never discussed such with her and I don’t know what she is talking about,” he said.

This follows Mzbel’s arrest on Monday, August 24, 2020 after alleging that Prophet Gaisie informed her Mrs Amoateng is HIV positive.



Mzbel also claimed that Prophet Gaisie told her he is the man of God helping the host of restoration TV show in prayers to overcome the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, the television personality is believed to have initiated steps to take the issue to court.