A viral video online has captured moment Kumawood actress and musician, Yaa Jackson, was rushed to the hospital.



Reports indicate she collapsed and had to be rushed for medical attention though it is not clear what triggered it.



She is believed to have been rushed on Wednesday night to a hospital which is immediately not known.



In the video sighted, the singer was found lying unconscious at the back of a vehicle as people struggle to bring her out.

An unseen lady believed to have rushed her was heard in the video screaming for help over fears the health facility might have closed if they delay.



