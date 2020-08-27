Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer says the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must present its financial statement to all clubs before Congress can be held.

With less than a week to Congress, the country’s football governing body wants new auditors to audit its accounts before it can furnish the clubs with its expenditure for the year, according to reports.

But Mr Palmer argues that the GFA should rely on its old auditors to audit its accounts and make them available to Congress.

The Tema Youth FC president stressed that it’s mandatory for the Ghana FA to furnish the various stakeholders of its expenditure before Congress can be held.

“To the best of my knowledge, the auditors, who audited the GFA’s previous accounts are still at post,” the former marketing committee member of the GFA told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Therefore, we cannot go to congress without the financial statement of the Association which is one of the mandatory items needed for the Congress,” he added.

The Ghana FA has set Congress for September 1 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.

The stakeholders have been notified of the date which, coincidentally, clashes with the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) ruling on the Ghana FA versus Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer.

Mr Palmer is battling the Ghana FA at CAS over his disqualification from the last year’s GFA Presidential elections by the Normalisation Committee.