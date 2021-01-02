Leader and head pastor of True Fire Prophetic Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has disclosed his weakness.

According to him, in spite of the anointing, just like Adam, women are his weakness.

“I have fallen for these temptations several times,” he disclosed to Blakk Rasta in an interview.

Prophet Gaisie revealed that, women have been making advances at him but he tries as much as possible to turn them down.

“My greatest weakness is women. They make advances at me all the time but, I try to remain focused.”

Prophet Gaisie said he is able to overcome the temptation due to the anointing of God upon his life.