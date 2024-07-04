Ghanaian coach Yaw Dabo has welcomed Arsenal football agent Phil Antwi to Ghana as part of a player scouting initiative.

Phil, who arrived from the UK, was greeted at Kotoka International Airport by Yaw Dabo and his friend Don Little.

His visit aims to scout promising football talents for potential grooming in Europe.

Dabo, who has been instrumental in developing local talent through his soccer academy, expressed optimism about the benefits of Phil’s visit.

He noted that Ghana is home to some of the finest footballers, such as Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey, who began their careers through similar scouting opportunities.

This visit is part of Dabo’s broader initiative, for which he embarked on his recent European tour.

Yaw Dabo is aimed at creating pathways for young Ghanaian footballers to achieve professional success.

Yaw Dabo detailed that Phil has connections with top European clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal, broadening opportunities for players from his academy.

Phil’s last visit to Ghana was five to seven years ago, and Dabo is also keen on making him experience the rich Ghanaian culture during his stay.

Phil’s itinerary includes watching four matches in Accra, followed by games in Kumasi on July 6 and July 8, after which he makes his selections.