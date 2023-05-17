Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, says he wishes to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and shake hands with him.

The young football administrator made mention of this during an interview with Marca TV.

According to him, he sees the Portugal superstar as a big inspiration to every child with a humble background.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a very super player, an inspiration. He gives inspiration to every child that they can make it because he came from a poor family,” he told Marca.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, maybe you hear my voice, you can call me. I want to shake your hands because you are marvellous. God bless you. God give you more life.”

Dabo has dominated the international media following his analysis after the first leg of the Champions League game between Real Madrid and Manchester City last week Tuesday.

